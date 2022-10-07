A Gateshead community has held a vigil to remember a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed to death on their doorstep.

Tomasz Oleszak, aged 14, died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning (4 October) following an alleged assault in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has now been charged with his murder, as well as a charge of attempted wounding and a charge of possession of a bladed article.

A vigil was held at Springwell community centre on Lanchester Avenue at 7:30pm on Friday October 7, which is on the estate where Tomasz lived with his family.

Lisa Loan, who runs the Springwell Community Centre, said: "People are walking around heavy hearted because you hear of things happening that aren’t in your area.

"But for it to be happening on your doorstep is mind blowing.

"Some kids will be suffering from anxiety with not wanting to go out. It has been a massive shock."

People gathered at the community centre to make purple ribbons - which is thought to be Tomasz's favourite colour - to hang in gardens and on lampposts.

Smaller purple ribbons were sold for £1 each, to raise money to support his family.

People from the local community came together to make purple ribbons to sell at Tomasz's vigil this evening (7 October). Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The smaller ribbons were sold at £1 each to raise money to help support Tomasz's family. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Children wrote messages on laminated purple hearts to hang them in the garden of the community centre, or lit candles in Tomasz's memory.

There was also a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

Ms Loan, who is a mother-of-five said: "I came up with the candles and the laminated hearts. It’s a way to get everyone involved to show that our community is strong.

She added: “The kids from the estate can visit [the community centre] anytime, look at the hearts and messages and sit and remember Tom.”

Talking about Tomasz's family, Ms Loan said: "This is our community, our estate and what has happened has been dreadful.

"I hope they know that we are here and that we will support them in any way we can."

In their tribute, Tomasz's family praised the Springwell community for their support.

Tomasz's mother Kamila said “The hole left in our lives can never be filled. Our world has changed forever.

"But even in our darkest days, the community has helped us see just a little bit of light.

"We are completely blown away by the support and kindness that has been shown to our family."

Tomasz's family have released this new image of him earlier today (7 October). Credit: Family photo

She added: “Thank you so much to all of Tomasz’s friends, our neighbours and everyone for their love and generosity.

“We request that people continue to give us the space we need to grieve.”

The family is being support by specialist officers from Northumbria Police, who ask the public to respect their privacy.

The force says the investigation is continuing, with officers remaining in the Springwell Estate for the time being.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them via the 'Tell Us Something' page on their website, contacting them directly or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.