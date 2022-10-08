Hundreds of people came together to remember 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak at a candlelight vigil in Gateshead.

The teenager was seriously injured in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead at around 8pm on Monday and died in hospital during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Northumbria Police have launched a murder investigation following his death.

A 14-year-old boy appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court in Newcastle charged with Tomasz’s murder on Friday morning. A 13-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed.

On Friday night, hundreds of Gateshead residents attended the vigil at the Springwell Community Centre on Lanchester Avenue. Lisa Loan, who runs centre, organised the tribute so that the community could come together to support each other.

Families gathered outside the centre where they lit candles in front of photographs of the teenager in a tribute to Tomasz.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I have come here with my children because they went to the same school as Tomasz. It is heartbreaking and it has touched everybody.

"I have children that age, it is awful. I have a candle to light with my two sons, who are 15 and 11. I don't want to let them out of my sight now.

"I tear up every time I think about it. I can't imagine what his parents are going through.

"The whole community has rallied around the family. It is just awful."

Another resident, who has lived on the estate all of their life, said: "It is a big community so if something happens it affects all of us. We are all sad and angry.

"It is really nice to see everyone here tonight. I think it will bring some support to the family as they know that everybody is here to pay their respects."

One mum who had come to light a candle with her children said her son had played football with Tomasz.

"We couldn't believe it when we found out what had happened," she said.

"It is good to see everyone come out to show their support."

Another Gateshead resident added: "Everyone is really shocked. We just wanted to pay our respects to the family.

"I just feel so sick and sad. We just felt as though we had to come."

