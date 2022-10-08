A man is critically ill in hospital after a suspected hit and run on a busy Middlesbrough road.

The collision happened on Newport Road at around 10:30pm on Friday 7 October.

A male pedestrian was hit by a black vehicle which left the scene and headed off around Newport roundabout before disappearing.

The 34-year-old man was crossing the road from the direction of Letitia Street when the incident happened.

He has been left in a critical condition with serious injuries and remains in James Cook University Hospital receiving treatment.

Newport Bridge was closed whilst collision investigators remained at the scene, however, the bridge has now been reopened.

Police are appealing to the driver of the black vehicle to come forward and to any witnesses who may have seen the collision, the manner of driving of the vehicle, or may have information regarding the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 180224.

Officers are also asking for any dash cam footage or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation.

