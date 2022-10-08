A motorcyclist who survived horrific crash will take on 15,000ft charity skydive to support patients with life-changing injuries.

Mark McCourt from South Shields broke his pelvis, leg, knee, ribs and back when a car ran over him after knocking him off his motorbike in April 2021.

The 40-year-old has recovered enough to take on a charity skydive on Saturday 8 October – jumping out of an aeroplane from 15,000ft.

He is raising money for Day One Trauma Support – a charity that has helped more than 120 severely injured people from across the North East since launching at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough in February.

Mark first shared his story with ITV News Tyne Tees earlier this year, and is now looking forward to the future with his wife Maria and their first child due this month.

Mark and his wife Maria are expecting their first baby in October. Credit: Family photo

Although his bones have healed, he is still receiving specialist treatment in London for his damaged bladder and urethra, undergoing physio for his pelvic area and walks with a limp due to weakness in his left leg. The former marine engineer is also dealing with the ongoing psychological impact caused by the injuries.

Mark said: "When I first had my crash, I wasn’t sure I would even be able to walk the dog again, let alone be able to jump out of an aeroplane from 15,000ft. I can’t wait to push myself to support such a worthy cause.

"I’ve been lucky to have good people around me to support me during my recovery, including Cory. It feels good to have your pal by your side and it feels amazing that we can do this together to support Day One. It’s fantastic that this charity is here in the North East to help people like me who suffer life-changing injuries and don’t know where to turn.

"If I hadn’t had the crash, I don’t think I would be doing this skydive. My life was the same and I was in a happy routine. But something significant happened to me, which has helped me reevaluate my life. I’m now married, going to be a dad and living each day to its fullest."

Day One Trauma Support provides practical, emotional and financial support such as emergency funding for things like accommodation, clothing or specialist equipment, legal and welfare benefits advice, counselling, and peer support.

Lydia Gray, Day One Trauma Support fundraising officer, said: "We’re thrilled Mark and Cory are supporting Day One by organising such a daring fundraiser. Money raised from events like this make such a difference to our charity – helping ensure we can be there for even more people who suffer life-changing injuries, whenever and wherever they need us."

