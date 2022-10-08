Key agencies across York and North Yorkshire are standing together with local communities to drive out hate crime and in particular, misogyny, which affects thousands of people each year.

North Yorkshire Police received 1,158 reports of hate crimes last year, 52 of those were misogyny or misandry. Police say the unreported number of crimes of this nature is likely to be higher.

To mark National Hate Crime Awareness Week which starts on Saturday 8 October, the countywide Inclusive Communities Joint Coordinating Group is empowering people to take action against hate crime.

North Yorkshire is focusing particularly on misogyny, a type of hate crime where someone is targeted because they are female.

Since May 2017, North Yorkshire Police has recognised incidents carried out by men and boys targeted at women and girls, simply because of their gender, as misogyny hate crime.

Examples of this may include:

Unwanted or uninvited sexual advances; physical or verbal assault

Unwanted or uninvited physical or verbal contact or engagement

Sexually graphic and explicit obscene language

Use of mobile devices to send unwanted or uninvited messages or take photographs without consent or permission

Many of these are offences in their own right, but the fact this is classed as a form of hate crime means it can be recognised as an aggravating feature.

North Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, Chair of the North Yorkshire Community Safety Partnership, said: "The first step is in recognising and reporting any instances of hate crime. If you don’t feel comfortable ringing the police, you can report online via our website or get help from many other organisations who will support you in reporting it, as well as helping you deal with the often damaging effects it can have.

"The next step is standing together and supporting each other so we can all feel strong in challenging hate crime and misogynistic behaviour. We are all clear that we will not tolerate this behaviour in our communities and by understanding how to be an active bystander, everyone can play a role."

Throughout the week, agencies will be taking part in roadshows, workshops and events to help people recognise hate crime and to have the confidence to report it.

Police advice on how to be an active bystander:

North Yorkshire Police advises four different techniques to stop harmful behaviour.

If you recognise that something is happening – for example, someone is being verbally abusive to another because of their race or religion, or someone is acting inappropriately towards another person who may be vulnerable in that moment, there are four steps you can consider.

Firstly – only intervene if it is safe to do so. If you are happy to proceed you could:

DISTRACT – Distract the person who is acting inappropriately. Ask them the time or directions to the bar or toilets. By causing a distraction it breaks their pattern of behaviour and also gives the target of that behaviour a chance to move away from the situation.

DIRECT – If it is safe to do so, you could directly address the issue by telling the person that their behaviour is not ok. By acting directly, you may be the first person to ever confront their behaviour and challenge their thinking.

DELEGATE – If you think the situation you have witnessed has the potential to become harmful and you don’t feel it’s safe to challenge it, get some help. Perhaps a friend could assist, a member of staff or someone in a position of responsibility. If it’s an emergency and someone is at imminent risk of harm, call the police on 999.

DELAY – If it’s too dangerous and you can’t get help, wait for the situation to pass but check the victim is ok and offer support. It’s really important to also report this incident to the police too. While the incident may have passed and it may be too late for the police to send an emergency response, the information you pass onto them will form part of an overall picture of intelligence that they can use to prevent harm again.

Zoe Metcalfe, Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York said: "Keeping women and girls safe – and ensuring they feel safe – is not something that one organisation, group or emergency service can deliver on their own. It is only by coming together, being honest about the problems and creative in finding solutions that will bring about the real change needed.

"These issues are not the responsibility of women and girls to solve. It never has been and It never will be. Together, everyone must drive a societal change and although we have already made progress, there is still much more to do."

