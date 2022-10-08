Cleveland Police are appealing to trace two men in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Grangetown.

The police would like to speak to 21-year-old Barry Strange from Grangetown and 22-year-old Lewis Dawson from Redcar.

The incident took place on Birchington Avenue in Grangetown at around 10:30pm on Thursday 6th October.A 22-year-old male rider of an electric bike remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 21-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing to Barry Strange and Lewis Dawson to come forward or anyone who may have information regarding their whereabouts to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 179548.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online.