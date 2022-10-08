Thousands turn out in Newcastle and Gateshead for Junior & Mini Great North Run

Play Brightcove video

Thousands of people have turned out at the Newcastle and Gateshead quayside to cheer on runners in the Junior and Mini Great North Run.

The event had been cancelled on the weekend of the Queen's death, but organisers were determined to reschedule the run, after two years out due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Founder, Sir Brendan Foster told ITV News: " This is the biggest junior mini event of its kind in the country and it’s a big event and the kids get really excited. They’re here to enjoy themselves, they’re doing that. Some of the parents are here to enjoy themselves, but some of them are having to run a bit too quick, but it’s a great day, a family day. It’s a great event and we’re delighted that it’s been able to go ahead."

Tyney the Tortoise mascot Credit: ITV News

He joined the new Great North Run mascot, Tyne the Tortoise at the starting line to officially open the event on Saturday morning.

Sir Brendan added: "The new mascot, which was designed literally by a girl from Gosforth or Cramlington just before lockdown. It’s been in hibernation for two years because of lockdown, but it’s been unveiled today and the kids absolutely love it. It’s Tyney the mascot and he’s busy on his way around the course now."

The Junior & Mini Great North Run includes several heats for different ages and a wheelchair race. The participants met on the starting line on the Newcastle side, before crossing the Swing Bridge and running along the river in Gateshead, before heading back across the Millennium Bridge.

Mini Great North Run Credit: ITV News

The event, like the Great North Run, allows charities to raise thousands of pounds for charity. One charity taking part was the Chronicle Sunshine Fund, which provides specialist equipment for children with disabilities.

Lauren Thompson of the charity said: "The Great North Run weekend as a whole is so important for charities, especially smaller local ones like ours. Obviously there’s a huge amount of pride when we come to the Great North Run with us being a North East charity, but this event raises thousands for us. It helps with promotion. We get to meet so many people down here on the quayside as well and tell them about what we do."