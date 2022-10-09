A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with an incident in Grangetown.

A male rider of an electric bike remains in a critical condition in hospital after a collision on Birchington Avenue at around 10:30pm on Thursday 6 October.

Cleveland Police confirmed an arrest had been made this afternoon.

Meanwhile it added that officers continue to look for 21-year-old Barry Strange in connection with the same incident. Police have warned the public not to approach him saying that anyone who sees Strange should dial 999 immediately quoting the number 179548.

The incident took place on Birchington Avenue, Grangetown. Credit: Google

On Thursday 7 October, a Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Just before 10:30pm a VW Golf was traveling along Birchington Avenue heading towards St Hilda’s Church, when it was in collision with a male riding an electric bike."

In a separate development a 21-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Information can be passed onto the police anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.