Further arrest in connection with alleged attempted murder in Grangetown

A 21-year-old man wanted by officers investigating an alleged incident in Grangetown on Thursday has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Earlier today (9 October), a 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the same incident.

They both face questioning and enquiries are on-going.

Cleveland Police said: "Just before 10:30pm (6 October) a VW Golf was travelling along Birchington Avenue heading towards St Hilda’s Church, when it was in collision with a male riding an electric bike.

"The 22-year-old male rider sustained serious head injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains receiving treatment."

A 21-year-old man was previously arrested in connection with the incident, however has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.