A carer who swindled tens of thousands of pounds from a vulnerable man in North Yorkshire has been jailed.

Alana Squire, 37, from near Catterick, stole a total of £46,751 from a man in 60s, who was being cared for by the company she worked for.

Over a period of time, Squire built up the trust of the victim.

She regularly visited him out of her working hours with the company and in December 2020 left the company to care for him at his home in Richmondshire in December 2020.

He gave her the use of his debit card to borrow money, which she told him she would repay. However, he became increasingly concerned at the sums leaving his account without repayments.

The victim believed she had taken about £14,000. During police interviews, Squire admitted to borrowing about £9,000. However specialist financial investigators examined financial records and determined that the actual figure was much higher at £46,751.

Squire, of St Giles Park, Catterick Garrison, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position and she was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 10 October.

In mitigation, Brian Russell said a prison sentence for the defendant would have a significant impact on her two children, adding that she is of previous good character and has admitted the offending.

However, she was handed a three-year prison sentence.

PC Michael McVay, who was the lead investigator in the case, said: “This was a sickening abuse of trust in which Squire simply helped herself to very significant sums of money.

"Even when she was confronted with the evidence, she seemed unremorseful and denied she’d done anything wrong.“But a thorough investigation involving skilled financial specialists proved what she’d been doing, and we were able to bring Squire to justice.

“The manipulative way she committed this crime was awful. Offences like this can have a truly devastating impact on victims, whose so-called friend is actually there to exploit their vulnerability.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted with similar crimes is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police directly.

