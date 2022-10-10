A convicted murderer has been found after absconding from prison for a second time.

Lee Nevins from Gateshead had been missing for almost two weeks after he left HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on day release and failed to return.

Following a search, Derbyshire Police have now confirmed he was found by officers from Northumbria Police in Washington on Saturday 8 October.

This is the second time Nevins, who was jailed for the murder of disabled Gateshead man Lee Jobling, has absconded.

In 2008, officers launched a manhunt after he was taken from Frankland prison in County Durham to Sunderland Royal Hospital, after suffering a hand injury. He was found at an address near Stirling in Scotland six days later.

Nevins and his accomplice Mark Lang were jailed for life for killing Mr Jobling at his home in 2006. He was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison.

