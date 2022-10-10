The family of a 22-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a car on Teesside have paid tribute to him

Lewis Ward was riding an e-scooter when he was struck by a car in Birchington Avenue, in Grangetown, on Thursday 6 October.

The local man died in hospital on Sunday evening and a murder investigation is now underway.

The family of Lewis Ward have paid tribute to the 22-year-old. Credit: Cleveland Police

Mr Ward's family said he was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend to many and that they have been left devastated by his death.

They have asked for privacy as they grieve.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

Flowers have been left at the scene in Birchington Avenue.

