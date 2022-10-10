A man accused of murdering a two-year-old girl has appeared at crown court for the first time.

Maya Louise Chappell was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after emergency services were called to reports of a medical incident at a home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday 28 September.

She died on Friday 30 September after two days in intensive care at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Michael Daymond has appeared at Teesside Crown Court charged with murdering the toddler.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, the 26-year-old appeared via video-link from prison.

Judge Howard Crowson set a date for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 13 with a provisional trial date set for March 13.

Daymond was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

The judge told him: “It’s important you are open with your lawyers about anything you think might be relevant.”

Flowers were left at the home of Maya Louise Chappell in Shotton Colliery. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...