Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in Bishop Auckland.

Officers were called to Tenters Street just after 5am on Sunday 9 October, following reports of an assault.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service also attended.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in his forties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene and people are being urged to avoid the area while officers carry out their enquiries.

A police cordon is in place while officers carry out enquiries. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Superintendent Lee Gosling, who is leading the investigation, said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“I would like to reassure residents that we do believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“There will be a high police presence in the area while officers conduct further enquiries. If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help our investigation then please speak to one of these officers.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101.”

