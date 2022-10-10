A man has been jailed for killing two seabirds before impaling one on a fence.

Terrence Johnston, 41, climbed a fence and caught a young herring gull before killing it and impaling it on a railing on a street in Sunderland in July.

He then caught another gull before swinging it around and hit it against a surface before throwing it over a fence.

Johnston, of Lewis Crescent, Sunderland, admitted to killing the wild birds when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday 3 October. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

PC Peter Baker, rural engagement and wildlife enforcement officer, described the attack as "abhorrent".

He said: “Both gulls were juveniles and had only recently fledged their nests. It is possible that they were not yet able to fully fly – so were defenceless.

“I sincerely hope this case sends out a strong message to everyone. Wildlife crime is something we take seriously and we are committed to taking swift and robust action against anyone who hurts or abuses animals."

Anyone who witnesses cruelty or an animal in distress is asked to contact the RSPCA directly, or call police on 101.

