Michelle Heaton has been confirmed as the latest star pulling on her skates for 2023's Dancing On Ice.

The Gateshead-born singer is the tenth celebrity to be announced, joining the likes of actress Patsy Malmer, TV personality Joey Essex and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

She told ITV's Lorraine: "I’m so excited - I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general.

"I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Heaton has publicly spoken about her recovery from alcoholism and says she is now in the "best physical and mental position I think I've ever been."

The singer made her name with the pop band Liberty X, which formed in 2001 on the ITV series Popstars.

They went on to have a string of top-ten hits including Just A Little, which peaked at number one on the UK singles chart. The group recently returned to the stage as a trio, with Heaton lining up alongside bandmates Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young for a series of live dates.

