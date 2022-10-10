A murder investigation has been launched on Teesside following the death of a cyclist.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Thursday 6 October, after he was allegedly hit by a car in Grangetown.

Police say the incident took place on Birchington Avenue, near St Hilda's church on Thursday night.

The man died in hospital on Sunday evening.

Cleveland Police, which is investigating the incident, said their thoughts are with the man's family and friends, at what they describe as an "extremely difficult time".

Two men, aged 21 and 22 remain in police custody. A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information which might help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

