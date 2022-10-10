A teenager charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy in Gateshead has made his first appearance at crown court.

Tomasz Oleszak was found with a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead on the night of Monday 3 October. He died in hospital in the early hours of the following morning.

The defendant, who is also 14 and cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court charged with murder, as well as a charge of attempted wounding with intent and a charge of carrying a bladed article in a public place.

Tomasz Oleszak's family say their 'world has changed forever' since his death. Credit: Family photo

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan KC, set a plea and trial preparation hearing for the teenager on November 3.

A provisional trial date was set for March 21.

The judge made an order preventing the media from identifying the defendant due to his age.

The defendant was remanded into youth detention accommodation until his next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard that the majority of the witnesses in the case were young people. The prosecution said "nine or 10" had either given, or were in the process of giving, pre-recorded video interviews.

