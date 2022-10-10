A North Yorkshire garden has been named as one of the best autumn landscapes in England.

English Heritage has revealed its favourite five historic views - including Mount Grace Priory in North Yorkshire.

The autumn garden landscapes selected have been enjoyed by Queen Victoria, Charles Darwin and Capability Brown and each venue has been given a gilded frame to highlight the view that would have been seen by their famous residents.

At Mount Grace Priory the view highlighted is one that would have been enjoyed by Gertrude Bell, who is best-known for her travel writings on the Middle East and her role in establishing the modern state of Iraq.

Christopher Weddell, English Heritage’s senior gardens advisor, said the hot weather of the summer meant there are particularly good autumnal colours on show this year.

A gilded frame has been installed at Mount Grace Priory for people to enjoy the autumnal view enjoyed by Gertrude Bell. Credit: English Heritage

Mount Grace Priory, which is set in woodlands within the North York Moors National Park, near Northallerton, features a colourful display of red and orange Japanese Acers and red foliage of the Boston ivy on the front of the house.

English Heritage’s Best Historic Autumn Views and their Famous Residents:

Audley End House and Gardens, Essex – Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown

Home of Charles Darwin, Down House, Kent – Charles Darwin

Mount Grace Priory, House and Gardens, North Yorkshire – Gertrude Bell

Osborne, Isle of Wight – Queen Victoria

Walmer Castle, Kent – The Queen Mother

Mr Weddell said: “The historic gardens in our care are among the finest in the country and provide magnificent views of autumn colour for our visitors today as they did for their famous residents.

"Thanks to a particularly scorching summer we could have one of the best autumn displays in recent years.

"The recent cooler weather is already transforming the green to beautiful oranges, browns and reds; enough to get out your paint brush and canvas and paint the picture-perfect views like Queen Victoria did when she stayed at her Isle of Wight home, Osborne.

"Our historic gardens were crafted to be seen as works of art in their own right and our expert garden teams care for them as carefully as our historic interiors; both are precious and irreplaceable. It is our hope that the beautiful gilded picture frames, standing proud in the landscapes, will frame the views for visitors and let them look through a window into the past.”

The frames will be in place until the end of October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...