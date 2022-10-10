Three-year-old raises £500 in support of his uncle at Mini Great North Run

A three-year-old boy has raised £500 in support of his uncle as he took on the Mini Great North Run.

Harry Watson, from Longbenton, wanted to raise funds for research into Myeloma, an incurable blood cancer which his uncle Josh Addison was diagnosed with in 2018.

Along with his dad Mark, Harry pulled on his trainers and took on the 1.5km route, which takes in the Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside.

His mum Rebecca Addison said: “I am so, so proud seeing Harry complete the Mini Great North Run.

"He ran the whole way round with a smile on his face. He did amazing. The highlight was not only raising over £500 but seeing Harry so happy while helping!”

Harry's £500 total has smashed his fundraising target of £100.

Harry Watson from Longbenton completed the 1.5km course to raise money for Myeloma research. Credit: Family pictures

Myeloma is the third most common type of blood cancer, which occurs in the bone marrow, killing 3,000 patients each year in the UK.

More than 24,000 people in the UK have the illness, with only one in 10 people diagnosed each year under the age of 55.

