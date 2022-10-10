Tributes have been paid to a teenager with “the biggest heart” who died following a collision in County Durham.

James Dixon was riding a motorcycle on Stockerley Lane, near Lanchester, in the early hours of Tuesday 4 October when he collided with a dark-coloured BMW 5 Series that was travelling in the same direction.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died later that day surrounded by his family.

In a statement they paid tribute to the teenager.

They said: "We are heartbroken at the loss of our James.

“It’s no secret that James was no angel, but he had the biggest heart.

“He was known as the ‘best uncle’ by his nieces and nephews who all absolutely adored him.

“He’d always offer his help to anyone who needed it, even if he was struggling himself. He was a cheeky chappy with an eye for the ladies.

“Words cannot explain how much we will miss him; our hearts will be forever broken. Rest in peace James.”

Flowers and messages have been left at the scene of the crash, which happened at 4:45am near Hurbuck Cottages, Lanchester.

Both the motorcycle and BMW were travelling towards Consett.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward. Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who saw the motorcycle – a Keeway Superlight – prior to the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 53 of October 4.

