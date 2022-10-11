Middlesbrough are set to hold discussions with Michael Carrick over their managerial vacancy, according to reports.

The PA News Agency understands that Boro will hold formal discussions with the former England and Manchester United international following the sacking of Chris Wilder earlier this month.

Club chairman Steve Gibson and head of football Keiran Scott are thought to be keen on the 41-year-old, but the club could face competition for his signature following Steve Bruce's sacking at West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

Middlesbrough sit just two points clear of the Championship bottom three. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Middlesbrough have already interviewed former Forest Green boss Rob Edwards, who left his post at Watford after just 11 games.

Leo Percovich has stepped up to take over first-team duties on an interim basis at the Riverside until a permanent replacement for Wilder is found.

Middlesbrough will host seventh placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Boro sit just two points clear of the Championship's relegation zone after a lacklustre start to the season, picking up just 13 points from their opening 13 games.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...