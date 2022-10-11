A Gateshead woman who was stabbed eleven times by her husband has told a court that she fears the experience has changed her forever.

On the night of 8 January 2022, Shahla Derakshsan was sleeping when her paranoid husband of 25 years, Nezam Ziae Ghalate, woke her and began screaming at her.

In a vicious attack, he then tried to hold a pillow over her head and began stabbing her.

Ghalate, 53, was charged with attempted murder and pleaded guilty during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in June.

On Monday 10 October, he was jailed for 20 years, of which he must serve two thirds in custody.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Ms Derakshsan said: “This night I thought I was going to die. Nezam stabbed me so many times to the face, neck, arms and shoulder. He fractured my right arm and left me in such a state of distress and I was hospitalised for over a week.

“I have scars to my face and my body and I’m embarrassed about them and afraid that someone will ask me about them so I try to hide them. Although my physical injuries have caused me unmeasurable distress, I worry my mental ones are worse.

“There’s a part of me that worries I’ve lost the ability to love and laugh like I used to.

Following the attack, she took the decision to move out of the address.

She said: "I hate what he has done to me, and I never want to see him again. I want him to go to prison for a long time, so I don’t have to fear him anymore. It makes me so angry he’s caused me to lose so much of myself."

The court heard Ghalate has a history of mental health issues.

Following the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Simon Wardle, who led the case for Northumbria Police, said: “What has happened to Shahla has been an incredible ordeal that no one could ever imagine going through, but she has shown such courage and dignity throughout these proceedings.

“While this will stay with her, mentally and physically for a long time, I hope today offers some closure which can serve as that first step towards a new life, free from Ghalate and the control and power he exerted over their marriage – and over her.

“There is never any excuse for violence of this nature, and as a force we are committed to tackling this type of criminality and would like to reassure our communities that domestic abuse, and any type of violence against women and girls will not be tolerated."

Laura Lax, senior crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service North East, said: “The violent attack carried out by Ghalate against his wife, Shahla, must have been terrifying for her and the outcome could easily have been fatal.

"Shahla has bravely spoken of the significant physical and mental impact that his vicious attack continues to have on her, and we sincerely hope that Ghalate’s sentence today provides some measure of closure for her on these horrific events.”

Free and confidential advice and support can be accessed via the Northumbria Victim and Witness Services on 0800 011 3116.

Anyone who has concerns about the history of a partner or the partner of a loved one can make a request through Clare's Law on the Northumbria Police website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...