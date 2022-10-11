The mother of a teenager who died after taking the drug ketamine says she misses her daughter's "infectious big laugh" as the inquest into her death opened.

Jeni Larmour died at the age of 18 in October 2020 on her first night as a student at Newcastle University.

Today, Home Office pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper said it was a combination of the effects of both alcohol and ketamine which led to her death.

The inquest heard how she had arrived from Newtownhamilton in Northern Ireland the previous day to begin her studies in urban planning and architecture.

On the night of her death, she had collapsed at her student accommodation and was found by emergency services at about 5:30am.

A toxicology report had shown a blood alcohol level of 197mg per 100ml - around two and a half times the legal driving limit, which Dr Cooper said indicated “at least a moderate level of intoxication”.

The tests also revealed she had 1.3mg of ketamine per litre of blood in her system which is below that which would normally be considered fatal.

However, Dr Cooper says the combined effects of the drug and the level of alcohol she had consumed were likely to have severely depressed her nervous system.

Dr Cooper said it was impossible to specify when Ms Larmour died but said ketamine could cause death “pretty quickly”.

In court, her mother Sandra Larmour described her "huge personality, confidence and humour".

An A* student and former Head Girl at the Royal Armagh Grammar School, Ms Larmour was also a classically trained singer.

Her mother said: “Jeni’s bag was always packed and I am proud she had a varied experience of life in her limited years.”

“Her death has left a huge void that will never be filled.

"It is a huge loss to me, her father David, brother Daniel and our extended family. I also believe it is a huge loss to Newcastle University and the planning world she would have joined.”

