An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a death at a building site on Teesside on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the site on Urlay Nook Road in Eaglescliffe at about 10am.

A man, who is thought to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been named but his family have been informed.

The man who was arrested in connection with the incident, who is from the Hartlepool area, has been released under investigation.

Cleveland Police have not confirmed the alleged offence for which he was arrested.

A spokesperson from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “HSE are aware of this incident and continue to assist Cleveland Police with their enquiries.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: " A man has sadly died after an alleged incident at a building site on Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe, yesterday morning.

"Police received a report of an incident around 10am on Monday 10th October, and a man believed to be aged in his fifties was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man’s family has been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"An 18-year-old man from the Hartlepool area has been arrested in connection with the incident and he has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue."

They added: "We’re not confirming the alleged offences at this stage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...