Two men who were arrested in connection with an alleged murder have been released on bail.

An investigation is underway into the death of Lewis Ward, 22, who was riding an e-scooter when he was struck by a car in Birchington Avenue, in Grangetown on Thursday 6 October.

The local man was taken to hospital but died on Sunday 9 October.

The men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested in connection in connection with the alleged murder and have now been released on conditional bail.

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on conditional bail.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said enquiries are on-going.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...