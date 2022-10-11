The founder of a Blaydon food poverty charity has been honoured at the national Women of the Year awards.

Juliet Sanders, who is the chief executive of Feeding Families, was named Community Champion at an award ceremony in London, which celebrates the remarkable achievements of women across the UK.

The award recognises Ms Sander’s hard work and determination to support thousands of people experiencing food poverty in the North East.

Set up in 2018 as a Christmas project, Feeding Families has now expanded into being a year-round operation. In December 2021 the charity helped 27,000 people through its projects, including a unique way to try and tackle food poverty in the region.

The scheme matched families who are struggling to make ends meet over the festive period with families who want to offer support. The donor families buy and make up a Christmas hamper which they deliver to families in the week leading up to Christmas.

Ms Sanders said: “I was not just honoured, but amazed to have been given this award.

"Tucked away in the North East, getting on with the battle against food poverty you do notexpect to be seen, let alone recognised. Feeding Families is a growing community that cares."

The Women of the Year awards champion women from all walks of life. Each guest is nominated by a member of the Women of the Year Council in recognition of her personal achievement or inspiration.

The 68th annual event was hosted by was hosted by TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, with Lorraine Kelly, Vicky McClure and Clare Balding among those presenting awards.

Ms Sanders was handed the Community Champion award by ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham.

Ms Sanders said Feeding Families aims to offer hope to those most in need. She added: "As well as giving food we want people to know they have worth and deserve hope. We want to spread a movement of kindness and a belief that by small acts, together, we can make big changes.

"I hope this award will give recognition to the charity and will widen our influence so we can have more impact in the future.”

