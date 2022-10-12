Police have closed roads in Sunderland city centre following reports of "malicious communications".

Sunderland City Hall has been evacuated due to a "credible threat" which was received this morning, a spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said.

Emergency services are on the scene and there is a large police presence in the city centre.

Northumbria Police said it was contacted just before 8:25am about reports of "malicious communications" relating to a premises in Plater Way.

Sunderland City Hall has been evacuated. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

The building has been evacuated and roads in the area are closed.

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: "City Hall has been evacuated and surrounding roads closed as a precaution following a credible threat received today.

"Staff are working with the police, we are continuing to operate services at near normal levels as possible, with business continuity measures where necessary."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 8.25am today (Wednesday) we were contacted about a report of malicious communications relating to a premises on Plater Way in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene and we are investigating the matter further.

“As a precaution, the building has been evacuated and some temporary road closures have also been put in place in the surrounding area with diversions provided.

“We would subsequently ask the public to avoid the area and we thank you for your cooperation.”

Emergency services were called to Plater Way, Sunderland on Wednesday, 12 October. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

