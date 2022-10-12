Play Brightcove video

The region has been given a flavour of the South Pacific today as the Cook Islands men's squad arrived to prepare for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Kukis will be based at Rockliffe Hall, Darlington and training at the town's Mowden Park stadium before they kick off their tournament against Tonga at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on Sunday 30 October.

The North East rolled out an impressive welcome, with music from Yarm School Brass Band and a flag parade, as well as children from Junction Farm Primary School in Eaglescliffe and Yarm Wolves ARLFC.

Members of the Cook Islands squad will be visiting schools and hosting a special event during half term in the lead up to their Teesside fixture.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We’ve been looking forward to giving the Cook Islands a warm welcome for months now and, like sports fans across the region, I can’t wait for their clash against Tonga at Riverside Stadium.

“It’s not just about the match – they will also be on hand to inspire and encourage a new generation of sports fans in what is already a fast-growing game in the region, ensuring Rugby League has a legacy here long after the tournament is over.

“This will attract thousands of people from right across the north – boosting our businesses and offering an exciting contest right on the doorstep of people from Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

The Cook Islands has a population of 18,000 and is a place where passion for rugby runs deep. The Islands also hold a historic tie to Teesside, taking its name from Marton-born navigator Captain James Cook who ventured there in 1773 and again in 1777.

Councillor Stephen Hill, Middlesbrough Council’s executive member for culture and communities, said: “It’s amazing to be able to welcome the Cook Islands squad to Teesside for this long-awaited fixture, and both teams are assured the warmest of welcomes.

“It’s a mouth-watering prospect for rugby league fans, and the Riverside really will be rocking on October 30.”

