A man has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old man in County Durham.

Police have identified the victim of an alleged assault in Bishop Auckland as Jasreet Klare.

Officers were called to Tenters Street shortly after 5am on Sunday 9 October following reports of an assault.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service also attended, but Mr Klare was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inderjit Klare, of Spennymoor, was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to police custody where he has been questioned by officers.

The 42-year-old has now been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 October.

Jasreet, who lived in Durham, leaves behind a devastated family.

In a heartfelt tribute, his fiancée, Emma, said: “Our hearts are broken, and our lives will never be the same.

“We all love you unreal amounts and will miss you terribly.

“Our family needs time to process what has happened and request that we are afforded privacy at this time.”

