Durham Cathedral will be flooded with light when an art display opens.

The Life installation by artists Luxmuralis opens tonight, Wednesday 12 October and will be lighting up the cathedral for five evenings.

From 6:45pm every evening, between 12-16 October, visitors can enjoy the projections which this year will focus on earth, sea and sky.

St Albans Cathedral hosted Luxmuralis last year. Credit: Durham Cathedral

Andrew Usher, chief officer of visitor experience and enterprise at Durham Cathedral said: “We’re delighted to welcome this touring artwork into Durham Cathedral and to the North East for the first time.

"From the many years of being a host venue of Lumiere and from the success of last year’s Museum of the Moon installation, we know our visitors love being able to enter the cathedral after-dark and Life by Luxmuralis is like nothing we’ve ever done before.

"From the high vaulted ceiling and colossal pillars of the nave to the intricate carvings in the Galilee Chapel - this new installation will give people a different perspective on the spaces in the cathedral they know so well.”

The world themed light showed at St Albans Cathedral in 2021. Credit: Durham Cathedral

Artistic collaboration, Luxmuralis, have toured cathedrals in England for several years but this is the first time they have brought the exhibition to the North East.

Peter Walker, one of the artists behind Luxmuralis said: "We are delighted to bring our work to Durham and present it within the world renowned interior of the stunning cathedral.

"We aim to bring the architecture to life, and allow visitors to the installation a chance to see this place of wonder for over a 1000 years, as never seen before.

"'Life' is an uplifting and thought-provoking installation that will take visitors on a unique journey through light and sound and we look forward to seeing families and people of all ages enjoying the artwork in this magnificent place."

Peter Walker, the lead artist and artistic director, of Luxmuralis. Credit: Durham Cathedral

Tickets can be bought on the Durham Cathedral website.

