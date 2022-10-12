Officers have been stood down in Sunderland after a report of 'malicious communications' closed roads.

Earlier today, City Hall was evacuated after a 'credible threat' was received relating to a property on Plater Way.

A 67-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

City Hall and surrounding roads have now been reopened and the cordon taken down.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that precautionary measures put in place at City Hall on Plater Way in Sunderland following a report of malicious communications made earlier today (Wednesday) have been stood down.

“The building and surrounding roads have now been re-opened and the cordon has since been removed.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation throughout the day while police worked together with partners to investigate the matter further.

“A 67-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the report remains in police custody at this time.

“A police presence will remain in the area this evening and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.”

