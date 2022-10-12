A teenager has died in a motorbike crash on Teesside.

Officers were called to Cotswold Drive in Redcar at about 12am on Monday 12 October, following a report of two males on a motorbike appearing to collide with a garden wall.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other male, aged 18, is in a critical condition after sustaining significant head injuries in the incident. He is currently receiving treatment at James Cook University Hospital.

Police are asking for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV, to contact them directly on 101 quoting 182917.

