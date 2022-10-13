A building company have said they are "devastated" following an incident at a Teesside building site, in which a 50-year-old man died.

Cleveland Police received a report of an incident at Hunters Rest Farm, off Urlay Nook Road in Eaglescliffe at about 10am on Monday October 10.

A man, believed to be aged in his 50s and who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old from the Hartlepool area, was arrested in connection with the death.

Police are yet to specify the alleged offence which the 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of, but he has been released whilst officers from Cleveland Police continue their investigation.

A spokesperson from Sirius Group, one of the sub-contractors at the Eaglescliffe housing site, said: "Everyone at Sirius is devastated following the fatal accident involving one of our sub-contractors’ staff at the Hunter’s Rest site in Eaglescliffe on Monday morning.

"This is a truly tragic event and our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

"Sirius will of course be fully supporting all the relevant authorities with the ongoing investigations into the incident.

"Due to the obvious sensitivity around the incident, we will unfortunately not be able to comment any further whilst these and our own thorough investigations are ongoing."

The Hunters Rest Farm site is being developed by Persimmon Homes under its Charles Church brand, with Sirius Group being the principle contractor onsite, dealing with health and safety agreements with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), as well as dealing with construction.

A Charles Church spokesperson said: “We are aware of a tragic accident that occurred on site yesterday morning. The principal contractor Sirius Group is supporting the police and relevant authorities with their ongoing investigations which we of course stand ready to assist.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.”

HSE have confirmed they are aware of the incident and are working with Cleveland Police with their enquiries, as police investigations continue.

