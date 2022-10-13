Fire services in the North East are urging parents to park more responsibly during the school run claiming congested roads are putting lives at risk.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) said it is hard to navigate fire engines through the streets during a blue-light run at school drop off time.

Before the schools broke up for the summer holidays, the service reportedly conducted a number of simulated blue-light runs at some of the most complained about schools in Sunderland.

They said their engines struggled to get passed on multiple streets, and cars parked or abandoned outside of schools dangerously.

Station Manager Jonny Ramanayake, who works in TWFRS’s prevention and education team, said: “Inconsiderate parking on any street can slow down our response to an incident. If we can’t through in an emergency, the incident we are going to could deteriorate significantly.

“House fires can spread rapidly - every second counts. Ask yourself whether the seconds you save by parking inconsiderately are worth more than the seconds you could cost us responding to a serious incident?

“Parking around schools causes us significant issues, but it also happens in many streets across the region. We urge you to be more considerate about your parking.

“If we can’t get through – you are putting lives at risk. If we can’t get down that road, it is unlikely that an ambulance could either. The responsibility falls on the public.”

It is against the law to park in a way that prevents emergency vehicles from getting through and it is also against the law to park at a schools entrance.

Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for dynamic city, Councillor Kevin Johnston, said: "Parking restrictions outside of schools exist for a reason; to keep children safe as they enter and leave school.

"Parking in these restricted zones can cause all kinds of problems from blocking pedestrians’ views of the roads to preventing emergency vehicles from accessing the school if needed.

"Parents can be tempted to park where they shouldn’t when they’re in a hurry, because 'it's only for a moment', but inconsiderate and dangerous parking puts the safety of children, pedestrians and drivers at risk.

"Remember - anyone who parks irresponsibly is a danger to others and can be penalised."

