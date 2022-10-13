A festival of rugby is coming to the North East with the arrival of the Rugby League World Cup.

The tournament will take in venues across England with men's, women's and wheelchair events taking place across the month.

It was due to be held in 2021 but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The North East will have a starring role, playing host to the opening ceremony on Saturday 15 October. It promises a headline performance from the Kaiser Chiefs at St James' Park, as well as a stunning visual display from Wor Flags to get this year's events underway.

When is it happening?

The tournament will kick off at St James' Park on Saturday 15 October, with the opening ceremony and the curtain raiser of England v Samoa.

Fixtures will then be played over the following four weeks, with some games taking place midweek.

The final for the wheelchair tournament will take place on Friday 18 November at Manchester Central, before the whole tournament culminates in a double-header of the men's and women's finals on Saturday 18 November at Old Trafford.

Where will the events be staged?

St James' Park will not be the only North East venue putting the region on the map.

Just a few miles up the road, Kingston Park - home of Newcastle Thunder - will also be getting in on the action with three fixtures in Group B of the men's tournament.

Further south, Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium will host Tonga v Cook Islands.

Meanwhile, York's LNER Community stadium will be hosting the fixtures in Group B of the women's tournament - featuring heavyweight clashes between Australia, France and New Zealand and Cook Islands, as well as both women's semi-finals.

North East fixtures - Rugby League World Cup Men's tournament - North East fixtures England v Samoa: Saturday 15 October, 2.30pm at St James' Park (including opening ceremony)

Scotland v Italy: Sunday 16 October, 2.30pm at Kingston Park

Fiji v Italy: Saturday 22 October, 2.30pm at Kingston Park

Fiji v Scotland: Saturday 29 October, 5.00pm at Kingston Park

Tonga v Cook Islands: Sunday 30 October, 2.30pm at Riverside Stadium

Women's tournament - North East fixtures New Zealand v France: Wednesday 2 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 5.00pm/7.30pm

Australia v Cook Islands: Wednesday 2 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 7.30pm

New Zealand v Cook Islands: Sunday 6 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 5.00pm

Australia v France: Sunday 6 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 7.30pm

France v Cook Islands: Thursday 10 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 5.00pm

Australia v New Zealand: Thursday 10 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 7.30pm Semi Final - Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up: Monday 14 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 5.00pm

Semi-final - Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up: Monday 14 November, LNER Community Stadium in York, 7.30pm

Tickets are still available to buy at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 website.

What else is happening?

For the opening weekend, a fan village will run from underneath the Tyne Bridge, through to the Gateshead Millennium Bridge. The free space will include family-friendly activities, food and drink stalls and a zip line over the River Tyne. There will also be a large-scale firework display.

The fan village will be open from 2pm - 10pm on Friday 14 October and 11am to 10pm on Saturday 15 October.

The Cook Islands men's squad, who are based at Rockliffe Hall near Darlington, will be also be visiting local schools and hosting a special event during half term in the lead up to their Teesside fixture.

