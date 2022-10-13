Play Brightcove video

Julia Breen reports

A dedicated home for military veterans has been officially opened in County Durham.

Hollyacre House in Sacriston, near Durham, provides a home for up to 18 homeless veterans who have found it difficult to transition to civilian life.

The centre faced the threat of closure earlier this year when the charity which operated it went into administration.

However, it was then taken over by the veterans charity Launchpad, which already operates Avondale House on the Byker Estate in Newcastle and has now been officially reopened.

Eight veterans who were already receiving support from the service were able to continue living there.

Hollyacre House provides support for former service people like Kevin, who received a commendation for outstanding courage during his time serving in Northern Ireland.

His time on the front line took its toll on his mental wellbeing and he was later diagnosed with PTSD.

Kevin said the work of Launchpad helped save his life. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He said: "Somebody's been trying to kill me or shoot me or do harm to me over the last 24 years in the army. You're constantly looking over your shoulder. You don't like crowds. You're always looking for an escape route."

Following a breakdown in his relationship, he became homeless. Finding Launchpad through a web search, he said it helped him turn things around.

"It saved my life," he said. "I would definitely say, if I didn't find Launchpad, I would have killed myself."

As well as providing accommodation for veterans, Launchpad also aims to give them expert support and guidance where needed.

"I suppose the sad thing is that there are some residents who don't make that transition from veteran to civilian life smoothly. It's a very small number, it's men and women, but they just need to find a bit more time and order in their lives to get going."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...