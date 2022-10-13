A star has been named after a two-year-old girl who died in County Durham last month.

Maya Louise Chappell died after an incident at a property in Shotton Colliery.

The community was left in shock by the incident and a candlelit vigil was held in her memory in Consett on Friday.

Her father, James Chappell, said on social media that a star in the Perseus constellation had been named after the youngster as a lasting tribute.

Flowers and written tributes have been left at the scene. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Maya was found in a critical condition after police attended an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday 28 September.

She was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but she died in hospital two days later.

Michael Daymond, 26, from Shotton Colliery, has been charged with murder and is due to stand trial in March.

A fundraiser set up in Maya's memory by her family, hoping to give her 'the send off to heaven that such a special little girl like her deserves' has raised more than £8,500.

