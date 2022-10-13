A documentary about Sunderland football club is back for a third and final season.

The Netflix fly-on-the-wall series, Sunderland Til I Die, follows club staff, fans and locals through the trials and tribulations of the glorious game.

The show launched in 2018 and documented Sunderland's adjustment to the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2017-2018 season.

It was hoped the series would follow the club's fight for promotion, but instead it ended with Sunderland's further fall from grace with a second successive relegation.

The second series focused on the arrival of new owners and life in League One but the hope of a new era was dashed when Sunderland failed to secure promotion.

Fulwell 73, who produce the documentary, have now announced Sunderland Til I Die will return for a third and final run.

The two-episode mini-series will focus on The Black Cat's charge up the League One table and the Wembley Play-Off Final victory, which secured their position back in the Championship.

Sunderland Til I Die will return for a third and final series. Credit: Fulwell 73

Founding partner of Fulwell 73, Leo Pearlman said: “This time we are purely focussing on the play-off win from last season.

"There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play- off win against Wycombe at Wembley.

“We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”

Sunderland Till I Die made TV personalities of the club’s catering staff, the local parish priest and local musician The Lake Poets, who provided the title music for the show.

It has not yet been announced when the documentary will be released.