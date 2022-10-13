A 59-year-old man is being treated in hospital after suffering stab wounds in Middlesbrough.

Police were called to a report of an assault at about 10:40pm on Gresham Road, Middlesbrough, on Wednesday 12th October.The man was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.Officers are continuing with their enquiries and would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with footage from dash cam, phones or CCTV, to call Middlesbrough CID on 101, quoting incident number 183507.

