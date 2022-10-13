Police have named a teenager who died in a motorbike crash on Teesside.

Alfie Rowe, aged 16, died in the early hours of Wednesday 12 October, after the motorbike he was on appeared to collide with a garden wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at around midnight on Cotswold Drive in Redcar.

In a tribute, Alfie's parents described him as a “much loved son and grandson", adding that he will be "sorely missed by all of his family.”

They have asked for their privacy to be respected.

An 18-year-old man was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a critical condition, after sustaining significant head injuries.

