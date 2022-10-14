Date confirmed for Redcar cinema reopening

A date has been set for the opening of Redcar's long-awaited new cinema.

The Regent Cinema is due to open for screenings from Friday 21 October, with tickets available to book from Monday 17 October.

The building will provide 20 jobs for the local area, most of them part-time.

As well as major films, the art-deco style cinema will also screen live shows such as operas, ballets, concerts and live shows via satellite.

Cllr Chris Gallacher, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth at Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, said: “We want to thank everyone for being so patient. The Regent will provide fun and entertainment for our residents and visitors for generations to come. It has created jobs, and it will bring people into the town to spend their money in our brilliant local businesses.”

Funding for the came as part of the £20million 'Welcome to Redcar' programme, which was provided by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It’s great news that the Regent’s ready to throw open its doors to guests and will prove to be a big asset for the town. This is yet another way our funding is helping to make Redcar and Cleveland an even better place to live, boosting tourism for the benefit of local businesses, while creating good-quality jobs for local people.”

