Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe says the club can become a global force in world football in the future.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United, Howe says he sees no reason why the Magpies cannot match their standing on the world stage.

He said: "I don't like to put ceilings on individual players and I don't like to put ceilings on clubs either.

"Looking at my own history, Bournemouth were associated as a League One, League Two team, primarily League One, but we have seen them grow into a Premier League club, so why not?

"The aim of this club with the ambition behind the scenes - which is huge now - I have always said, we have to now try and deliver those huge ambitions. But there is no ceiling here."

Howe added that success on the pitch could help the club grow as a 'global brand', adding: "Who knows what the future will look like in 20 or 30 years."

The Magpies recently marked the milestone of a year since a consortium, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, completed its takeover of the club. Since then, around £210 million has been invested in the squad.

Newcastle go to Old Trafford in fine form, following two back-to-back wins in which they have scored nine goals.

Speaking to the media, Howe confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns - though club record signing Alexander Isak remained out with a thigh injury.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...