Geordie pride for England player ahead of Rugby League World Cup opener

England player Dom Young has spoken of his mother's Geordie pride as he prepares to step onto the turf at St James' Park for the opening game of the Rugby League World Cup.

Young, who plays his club football for Newcastle Knights in Australia, will make his debut at the home of his mother's beloved Newcastle United as England take on Samoa.

The 6ft 6in winger impressed coach Shaun Wane in a warm-up game against Fiji, when he scored a try and two assists.

He had the option of representing Jamaica through his familial connection, but chose to play for England knowing a group of Newcastle fans would be there to cheer him on.

Dom Young says he is expecting a 'great atmosphere' when England take on Samoa. Credit: PA

He said: "My mum's side of the family are all from Newcastle. It's kind of weird really, especially when I'm in Newcastle in Australia - and a lot of the suburbs have similar names as well.

"They're all Geordies, all proud United fans, and I've been to the stadium a few times. It's massive and it's going to be a great atmosphere - you know what English fans are like."

The 21-year-old made his professional debut for Huddersfield before moving to Australia.

However, despite his family's love for the Magpies, Young revealed he is actually a Chelsea fan.

Kickoff at St James' Park is at 2.30pm on Saturday 15 October. The stadium will also host the tournament's opening ceremony, which will include a live performance from The Kaiser Chiefs.