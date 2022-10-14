ITV release new trailer for 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here...!' with Ant and Dec
ITV have released a new trailer for 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here...!' which sees Ant and Dec 'leap out of a helicopter' together.
The series is returning to Australia for the first time since 2019. There's no announcement yet on when it'll start but it will broadcast sometime in November.
Watch the trailer here:
The list of celebrities who will be facing challenges in the jungle hasn't been released yet.