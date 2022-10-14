Paramedics have praised a quick thinking nine-year-old who saved his diabetic mum.

Callum Crow knew exactly what to do when his mum Kelly suffered a hypo in the middle of the night.

Unable to wake her, Callum dialed 999 and asked for help.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, he put Kelly in a recovery position and tried to give her a sugary drink.

Callum said: "The orange juice I gave my mam didn't help her and she still couldn't talk so I knew I had to phone for an ambulance.

"I got her mobile phone and called 999. Jill asked me lots of questions and said an ambulance was coming.

"I was way calmer when the ambulance came because I knew they were going to help my mam.

"I was excited about seeing the ambulance people again, they were really nice when they came to help my mam and they were just as nice when I saw them today, they all gave me high fives!

"We were so lucky to have such good people to look after us."

Jill Doran, Sophie Wood and Katie-Jane Dowson from NEAS, Callum Crow, his mum Kelly Lister, and Community Paramedic Richard York. Credit: NEAS

Callum's mum Kelly, 34, said she is incredibly proud of her little boy: "When I saw the paramedics, I thought it was a dream, so I tried to go back to sleep.

"I was confused and disorientated, so couldn’t understand why they were here.

"Callum’s my little hero, I’m very proud of him."

After a diabetic episode a few years ago, Kelly taught Callum what to do if she became ill – including how to give her a sugary drink, how to call 999 and their address.

Kelly said: "Diabetes is so unpredictable, and I’d encourage other parents to do the same so their children know what to do in an emergency."

Community paramedic Richard York was the first responder at the family's Bishop Auckland home.

Impressed with Callum's swift action, he has given him a bravery award. They met this week to give Callum his certificate.

Richard said: "Callum acted quickly and made some very clever decisions about how he could help his mam.

"His actions prevented the situation from becoming more serious than it already was.

"When I arrived Callum quickly took me to his mam, providing relevant information while walking.

"Upon entering the room, I could see that she was unconscious, had been moved into a modified recovery position and there was also food and drink as Callum had tried to treat her himself.

"It's a pleasure to meet his mam and tell her in person how impressed I was with how he handled it all with such maturity. Well done Callum!"

Health advisor Jill Doran answered the 999 call and was able to give Callum instructions for treating Kelly before the crews arrived.

She said: "When I asked how old he was and Callum told me he was just nine, I was quite taken aback.

"He answered everything I asked of him, did what I asked of him and was so calm."