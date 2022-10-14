England have been warned they face a "very tough game" in the opening fixture of the Rugby League World Cup.

The men's side will take on Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle, keen to go one better than 2017 when they were edged out 6-0 by Australia in the final.

Before thinking about the knockout stages, the home nation, who are ranked second in the world, will have to navigate a group that includes France, Greece and Samoa.

Former England international Jason Robinson has been an ambassador for the tournament.

He is backing England to make the country proud, but says it will not be an easy feat to lift the trophy.

England captain Sam Tomkins says no other side at the tournament is as determined to win it as them.

He says his team are "bouncing" for a home tournament - but are desperate to make a good account of themselves.

England captain Sam Tomkins said his side are determined to do well in front of a home crowd. Credit: PA

He said: "The World Cup is something special. I'm very proud to be English and proud to pull on the England jersey.

"It's a tough task, we're not favourites but we've got a great group of players who are desperate to do something special.

"We've just fallen short in the past. We know this year we'll have to be better than we ever have been before because it's tougher competition than it's ever been before."

Among those expected to appear for England is Dom Young, who will be taking to the turf at St James' Park in front of his family - many of whom are huge Newcastle United fans.

England's opener against Samoa kicks off at 2.30pm on Saturday 15 October at St James' Park.