Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall has lost her grudge world title match against American Claressa Shields at the O2 Arena in London.

Shields, 27, was named undisputed Middleweight WBO Champion on points, after a gruelling 10 rounds.

The pair have a long history, with Marshall, 31, handing Shields the only previous defeat of her career, as an amateur at the Olympics 10 years ago.

The clash headlined the first ever all-female boxing card in the UK, with 20,000 people watching in the arena and many more at home.

There is now speculation the pair will face-off again in New York City, with Madison Square Garden the anticipated venue.

Before the fight, Marshall walked out to the sound of Yorkshire regiment drummers, watched on by Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott.

The fight was supposed to take place five weeks ago but was postponed following the death of the Queen.

