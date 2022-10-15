Fans preparing to visit stadiums in the North East ahead of the Rugby League World Cup are being urged to trust their instincts, as Counter Terrorism Policing works with tournament organisers to help keep people safe.

Thousands of people are expected to travel to matches across the area to see the world’s greatest players and enjoy what is set to be a record-breaking event.

Whilst there is no specific threat or intelligence linked to the tournament, Counter Terrorism Policing is urging fans to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to stewards or police.

Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig is Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said: “We are proud to play a part in hosting the Rugby League World Cup and to welcome people from across the world.

“We’re working closely with organisers and local police forces to make sure that everything is in place to protect people; whether they have tickets to a game or planning a trip to a nearby pub to soak up the atmosphere.

“However, there is also a role for the public to play in reporting anything that doesn’t feel right. We need fans to trust their instincts. If you’re not sure about something, tell a steward or a police officer, and they will do the rest.

“A huge amount of work goes into preparing for an event like this. Security measures are well tested and in place to keep you safe, so please respect them and the staff who are there to help you.”

Rugby League World Cup Tournament Director Dean Hardman, said: “With thousands of fans attending Rugby League World Cup 2021’s 61 tournament matches, we’re pleased to be working closely with Counter Terrorism Policing to ensure ticket holders have a positive and enjoyable matchday experience.

“While every measure is being taken to ensure the safety of our tournament, fans will have their role to play and I would urge fans to follow the safety advice that will be visible at stadiums and online.”