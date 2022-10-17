A vigil has been held in Houghton-le-Spring to mark the anniversary of the knife attack on Jack Woodley.

The 18-year-old was attacked by a gang of ten teenage boys as he made his way home from the Houghton Feast funfair in 2021.

The ten teenagers, aged 14 to 18, were convicted in June 2021 after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in which witnesses described how Jack was "isolated" by a mob who were "like zombies attacking an animal".

The 15-year-old - who admitted inflicting the fatal stab wound - was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter before the trial began, but a jury found him guilty of murder.

Even though only one used the knife, all ten were prosecuted for murder under joint enterprise.

Family and friends gathered at the place where Jack was attacked and lit candles in his memory.

Jack Woodley's family and friends gathered at the place where he was attacked to remember him. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

His mother, Zoe McGill, said: "We just wanted to be here and show that Jack's not forgotten, he's in everybody's thoughts."

"He wouldn't want people to be sad, even though it is hard not be sad that he's not here but he wouldn't want that.

"I think he would just want this to stop, the crime, the knife crime and the violence."